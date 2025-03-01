Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Declines By 95.6%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the January 31st total of 408,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Unicharm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.