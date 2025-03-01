Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Declines By 95.6%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the January 31st total of 408,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Unicharm Trading Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.10.
Unicharm Company Profile
