Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Drops By 60.0%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Toray Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRYIY stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Toray Industries has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 2.62%. Research analysts expect that Toray Industries will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.