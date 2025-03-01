Short Interest in Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Expands By 550.0%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Stock Performance

Tel-Instrument Electronics stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.50. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing, and sales of avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.