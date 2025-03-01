Short Interest in Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Expands By 900.0%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Tapinator Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TAPM opened at $0.37 on Friday. Tapinator has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.
About Tapinator
