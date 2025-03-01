Short Interest in Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Expands By 900.0%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Tapinator Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAPM opened at $0.37 on Friday. Tapinator has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company’s library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

