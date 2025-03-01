Short Interest in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Declines By 85.8%

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the January 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Talkspace Stock Performance
TALKW traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,456. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Talkspace has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.28.
About Talkspace
