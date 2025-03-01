Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Drops By 94.1%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAUHY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. William Blair raised Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Straumann Stock Performance

About Straumann

SAUHY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.48. 71,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. Straumann has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

