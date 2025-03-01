Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Expands By 207.4%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 207.4% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Spearmint Resources Price Performance

SPMTF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Spearmint Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, lithium, palladium, copper, nickel, cesium, vanadium, and other mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the McGee Lithium Clay Deposit, Elon Lithium Brine Project that covers an area of approximately 3,164 acres, and Green Clay Lithium Project that covers an area of approximately 2,004 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

