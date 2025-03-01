Short Interest in SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Decreases By 56.6%

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the January 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of SGI Enhanced Core ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.26% of SGI Enhanced Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Cuts Dividend

About SGI Enhanced Core ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th.

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.

Featured Stories

