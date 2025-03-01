Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Declines By 88.8%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th.
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.
