Short Interest in Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Increases By 308.8%

Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 308.8% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Saab Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SAABY traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 244,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,167. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18. Saab has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $15.50.
About Saab
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saab
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Saab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.