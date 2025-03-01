Short Interest in Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Increases By 308.8%

Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 308.8% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Saab Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAABY traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 244,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,167. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18. Saab has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

About Saab

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

