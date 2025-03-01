Short Interest in REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Drops By 90.0%

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

REA Group Trading Down 20.0 %

OTCMKTS RPGRY traded down $9.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.79. 354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. REA Group has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $47.21.

REA Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.1724 dividend. This is a positive change from REA Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

REA Group Company Profile

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

