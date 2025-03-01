Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declines By 51.2%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the January 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PMX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.53. 61,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,471. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter worth about $91,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

