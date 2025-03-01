Short Interest in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Increases By 193.5%

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 193.5% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 1.89% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAFG opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.