Short Interest in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Drops By 52.6%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HERD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $40.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

