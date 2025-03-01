Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Drops By 46.7%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCCIN opened at $23.86 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.1094 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.