Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Rises By 850.0%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Trading Up 10.9 %

MRRTY traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $2.80. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,549. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. Marfrig Global Foods has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.48.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

