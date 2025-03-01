Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Increases By 94.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 32,424 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 87,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

