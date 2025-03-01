Short Interest in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Drops By 59.8%

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the January 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

TSL traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $11.96. 506,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,926. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of -4.33.

Get GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.62% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.