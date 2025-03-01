Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Increases By 266.7%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Furukawa Electric Stock Performance
Shares of FUWAY remained flat at $23.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. Furukawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.
Furukawa Electric Company Profile
