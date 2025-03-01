Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Drops By 80.7%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the January 31st total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fujitsu Price Performance

FJTSY traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 156,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fujitsu will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

