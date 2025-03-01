Short Interest in Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Increases By 1,440.0%

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 1,440.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fortescue Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Fortescue stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Fortescue has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27.

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

