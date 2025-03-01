Short Interest in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Declines By 52.9%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the January 31st total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 165,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Invst LLC increased its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Invst LLC owned approximately 4.31% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from $35.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

