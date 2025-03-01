Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Expands By 260.6%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 260.6% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Entain Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GMVHY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,055. Entain has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.