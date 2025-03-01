Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Drops By 75.0%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

DSV A/S Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DSV A/S stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.46. 53,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,118. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.33. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $70.19 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). DSV A/S had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that DSV A/S will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.4915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.33. DSV A/S’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

