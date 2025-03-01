Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Drops By 75.0%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DSV A/S
DSV A/S Stock Up 1.3 %
DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). DSV A/S had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that DSV A/S will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DSV A/S Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.4915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.33. DSV A/S’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.
About DSV A/S
DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DSV A/S
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.