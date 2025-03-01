Short Interest in Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Increases By 361.5%

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 361.5% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Dowlais Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS DWLAF remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Friday. Dowlais Group has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.
About Dowlais Group
