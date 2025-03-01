Short Interest in Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Increases By 361.5%

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 361.5% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Dowlais Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DWLAF remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Friday. Dowlais Group has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

About Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

