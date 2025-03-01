Short Interest in Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Rises By 5,200.0%

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance
Shares of CMBNF opened at C$91.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$91.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.90. Cembra Money Bank has a 52 week low of C$91.31 and a 52 week high of C$91.31.
About Cembra Money Bank
