Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Declines By 53.1%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Calbee Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CLBEY traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321. Calbee has a 1-year low of C$4.42 and a 1-year high of C$6.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.26.
About Calbee
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calbee
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.