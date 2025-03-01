Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Declines By 53.1%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Calbee Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLBEY traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321. Calbee has a 1-year low of C$4.42 and a 1-year high of C$6.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.26.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

