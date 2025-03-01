Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Rises By 185.7%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the January 31st total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,540.0 days.
Calbee Price Performance
CBCFF remained flat at $23.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72.
Calbee Company Profile
