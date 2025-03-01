Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Rises By 1,631.9%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,000 shares, a growth of 1,631.9% from the January 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,468,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BYD Trading Down 6.6 %
BYDDY opened at $95.82 on Friday. BYD has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $103.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72.
About BYD
