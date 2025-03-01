Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Rises By 1,631.9%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,000 shares, a growth of 1,631.9% from the January 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,468,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BYD Trading Down 6.6 %

BYDDY opened at $95.82 on Friday. BYD has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $103.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72.

Get BYD alerts:

About BYD

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.