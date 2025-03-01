Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declines By 54.4%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the January 31st total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Banco Bradesco Trading Down 4.7 %
BBDO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. 197,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.
Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Bradesco
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.