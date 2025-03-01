Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declines By 54.4%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the January 31st total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 4.7 %

BBDO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. 197,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 402.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

