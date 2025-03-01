Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Expands By 210.3%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 210.3% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Azimut Exploration Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AZMTF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247. Azimut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

