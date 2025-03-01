Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Expands By 210.3%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 210.3% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Azimut Exploration Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of AZMTF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247. Azimut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.
About Azimut Exploration
