Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Expands By 94.0%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AFLYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

