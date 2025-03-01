Short Interest in AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Drops By 53.3%

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AddLife AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Friday. AddLife AB has a 1 year low of C$7.94 and a 1 year high of C$7.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.94.

About AddLife AB (publ)

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through Labtech and Medtech segments. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for plastic consumables, cell biology, reagents, lab, and other instruments.

