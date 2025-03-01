Short Interest in AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Drops By 53.3%

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AddLife AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Friday. AddLife AB has a 1 year low of C$7.94 and a 1 year high of C$7.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.94.
About AddLife AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AddLife AB (publ)
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for AddLife AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AddLife AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.