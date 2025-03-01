Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Update

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the January 31st total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 301.0 days.
Shelf Drilling Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SHLLF remained flat at $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. Shelf Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.71.
About Shelf Drilling
