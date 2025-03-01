Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Announces Earnings Results

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Shaftesbury Capital had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 16.37%.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

LON:SHC opened at GBX 123.60 ($1.55) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.14. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.15. Shaftesbury Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 116.70 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 156.30 ($1.97).

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.

Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

