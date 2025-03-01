Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Down 54.1% in February

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Servotronics Stock Performance
SVT traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 2,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703. Servotronics has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.24 and a beta of 0.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Servotronics worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.
Servotronics Company Profile
Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.
