Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Down 54.1% in February

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Servotronics Stock Performance

SVT traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 2,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703. Servotronics has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Servotronics worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.