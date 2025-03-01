Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Ali Kashani Sells 3,713 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $34,196.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,225,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,710,096.92. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Ali Kashani sold 37,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $793,500.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $129,225.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $123,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Ali Kashani sold 5,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $36,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Ali Kashani sold 1,008 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $16,178.40.

On Monday, December 16th, Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $335,925.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $31,200.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $33,800.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Ali Kashani sold 31,791 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $362,099.49.

Shares of NASDAQ SERV opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 target price on Serve Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

