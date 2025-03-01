Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.14

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Servcorp’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

Servcorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $523.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.73.

Get Servcorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alfred Moufarrige bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.93 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of A$36,975.00 ($22,965.84). Corporate insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About Servcorp

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including office business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Servcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.