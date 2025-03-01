Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $3.81. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 34,840 shares changing hands.

Senstar Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $87.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Senstar Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Senstar Technologies worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

