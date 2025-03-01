SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the January 31st total of 39,200 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNES shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

SenesTech stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,872. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

