Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Select Medical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Select Medical has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $40.98.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,530.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,356 shares in the company, valued at $605,602.20. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEM. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

