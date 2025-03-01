Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the January 31st total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Secom Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 63,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,306. Secom has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.