Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the January 31st total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Secom Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SOMLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 63,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,306. Secom has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.41.
Secom Company Profile
