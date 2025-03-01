Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

STX stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,848. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

