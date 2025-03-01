Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,436,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 741,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,007,000 after purchasing an additional 473,484 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,891 shares of company stock worth $2,146,848 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of STX opened at $101.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average is $99.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

