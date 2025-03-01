Scotiabank Lowers PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $15.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PubMatic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,418. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $507.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.41. PubMatic has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $25.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $52,370.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,702 shares in the company, valued at $514,977.68. The trade was a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,699.36. This trade represents a 15.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,558 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PubMatic by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 752,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 519,275 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 269,217 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 239,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 163,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

