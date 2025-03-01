Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 581.8% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Scienjoy Price Performance
Scienjoy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,524. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.04. Scienjoy has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.16.
About Scienjoy
