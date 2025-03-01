Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 581.8% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Scienjoy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,524. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.04. Scienjoy has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.16.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

