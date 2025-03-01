Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Raised by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,068 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560,636 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,492.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,959,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,457 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,357.8% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,892,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.