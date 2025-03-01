Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is TPG Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

TPG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 204.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,151 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 8.7% of TPG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TPG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,068 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560,636 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 6,366,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,555 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SCHB stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

