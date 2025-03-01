Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $566,153,000 after purchasing an additional 199,440 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $363.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.03 and its 200-day moving average is $305.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $674.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $364.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

