Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 16th.
Saunders International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.21.
Saunders International Company Profile
