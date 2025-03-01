Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 16th.

Saunders International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Saunders International alerts:

Saunders International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Saunders International Limited provides design, construction, fabrication, shutdown, maintenance, and industrial automation services to organizations of steel storage tanks and concrete bridges in Australia. The company's engineering construction provides front end engineering design; structural mechanical and piping design; fuel terminals 3D drafting; designs and implements control systems, networks, and high and low voltage electrical solutions; builds new tanks for bulk fuel and chemical storage, and water reservoirs and pumping stations, as well as provides EPC and EPCM services.

Receive News & Ratings for Saunders International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saunders International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.